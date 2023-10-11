Apple just released iOS 17, and there are tons of cool new features hitting the best iPhones for the first time. But to take full advantage of some of these features — like StandBy mode and Continuity Camera — you'll need a few accessories. Luckily, as Prime Big Deal Days come to a close, you can still make the most of iOS 17 by saving on some great accessories.

We've reviewed both the ESR 3-in-1 Charging Stand and the Belkin iPhone Camera Mount, and they're both the perfect way to take advantage of iOS 17's best features. By grabbing them right now, you can save up to 27% off their regular prices.

Belkin iPhone Camera Mount

Belkin's iPhone Camera Mount has a simple job: to mount your iPhone atop your MacBook. By doing this, Belkin's accessory unlocks one of the most impressive features of iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma, which is Continuity Camera. This feature uses your iPhone's rear camera system instead of the built-in MacBook webcam, so your video calls appear to be of much higher quality. In essence, you can get the quality of a dedicated webcam without spending a fortune. This year, iOS 17 and tvOS 17 make it possible to use Continuity Camera in new ways, like with Apple Music Sing, so there's never been a better time to use Continuity Camera than right now.

The best part of Belkin's iPhone mount might just be its versatility. While it is clearly designed to work with Continuity Camera, there's also a ring holder grip on the back that doubles as a kickstand, so you can prop your phone up anywhere. Plus, the mount is small enough that you use it as your primary MagSafe accessory. Best of all, you get all of this functionality for just $23 in this Prime Day deal.

ESR 3-in-1 MagSafe Stand

There are a lot of new features in iOS 17, but the most distinctive one is probably StandBy mode. After updating to iOS 17, you'll notice that your iPhone will display a new view when it's turned on its side and connected to power. The feature turns your iPhone into a smart display of sorts, showing items like the time, calendar, or media controls. There are customization options available, too, and it resembles how you can customize your lockscreen. This feature works best with MagSafe charging stands and turns options like ESR's 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand into an incredible nightstand solution.

ESR's stand is an all-in-one charger that can handle powering up your iPhone, an Apple Watch, and a pair of AirPods simultaneously. My favorite part is that the Apple Watch magnetic charger is detachable, so you can take the puck with you on the go. It terminates in USB-C, which means you can plug the Apple Watch puck into a USB-C iPhone for charging your smartwatch in a pinch. When you're ready to charge your devices with the ESR 3-in-1 stand, all you need to do is mount your phone in the horizontal orientation to unlock full StandBy mode support. Despite being a multifunctional accessory, it's available for just $56 during Prime Day, which is a 27% discount.

Why I use these accessories with iOS 17 all the time

After reviewing these MagSafe accessories, I've continued to use both with my iPhone running iOS 17 almost constantly. You're missing out on some of the best features brought by iOS 17 without compatible accessories, and Prime Day deals make getting started a lot cheaper. Continuity Camera gives you dedicated webcam quality without paying dedicated webcam prices, and StandBy mode gives you a smart display fit for a nightstand. If you want to take advantage of these iOS 17 features, act now because these deals won't be around much longer.