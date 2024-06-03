Key Takeaways Microsoft is rolling out nag banners on Windows 10 urging users to upgrade to Windows 11, possibly bundled with essential updates.

The nag banner appears on both compatible and incompatible Windows 10 devices, indicating a widespread rollout to all users.

Users may continue to see the full-screen ad until the end-of-life date in 2025, but Microsoft faces challenges in convincing users to switch to Windows 11.

A few months ago, a report came in from a Redditor that Windows 10 showed them a full-screen nag banner to get them to upgrade to Windows 11. However, it didn't seem like everyone got the banner, which may have implied that Microsoft had only rolled it out to select users to see if the feature worked properly. Now, another report has come in stating that Microsoft has included the nag window in a recent update, and if it's correct, it may mean that every Windows 10 user will be pestered to upgrade in the coming weeks.

The Windows 11 nag banner begins its rollout

The screen was spotted by Windows Latest, which got the same nag banner we first saw a few months ago. As it turns out, the screen is seemingly bundled in with essential Windows updates:

I got the new “A new journey with Windows” pop-up after I installed the Windows 10 May 2024 Updates, so it’s possible these full-screen alerts are being bundled with mandatory security updates. It’s likely more people will see the alert when they install the June 2024 security patch, which is set to release on June 11.

Windows Latest does note that the nag banner appeared on two different Windows 10 machines; the first was compatible with Windows 11, and the second was not. As such, it seems the nag banner does not care if your PC is eligible for the update; it will pester you anyway. As we noted in the above news piece, there's also no way to tell the nagging to go away, which may mean it will continue to pop up until the end-of-life date arrives in October 2025. But with people seemingly downgrading from Windows 11 to Windows 10, Microsoft may need more than a full-screen ad to get people to stick with its newer operating system.