If you've been a regular reader of XDA, you'll know we love it when people combine SBCs with retro gaming. So far, we've mostly checked out people using the Raspberry Pi for emulation, such as when our writer Ayush Pande turned an SBC into an emulation beast.

However, there's also been a lot of work at reviving old tech with Raspberry Pis. Given their size, they can fit into old console shells with ease; you just need to work out how to wire everything up so that buttons, controller ports, and other features still work. And if you'd like an example, someone on Reddit has shown off their progress reviving a PS1 using a Pi.

An inventive Redditor is reviving an old PlayStation 1 with a Raspberry Pi

You can see the project for yourself on the unofficial Raspberry Pi subreddit. People on there are usually showing off their cool projects, from finished designs to works-in-progress. Recently, someone called MrNiceThings took the time to demonstrate the PS1 they're bringing back to life using a PS1.

MrNiceThings explained that his project aims to achieve "[the] least visible modification possible," which includes a working CD reader and controller ports. It's still a work in progress, as evidenced by the fact that the optical drive is sitting outside of the PS1 - however, MrNiceThings states that as soon as he has a 3D-printed jig for it, it'll fit right in.

If you love the idea of reviving old tech, but the thought of buying legitimate hardware sends shivers down your spine, an SBC can act as a fantastic middle ground between authenticity and ease of acquisition. For instance, someone brought a busted Game Gear back to life with a Pi, and while the internals were gutted out, a lot of care went into making it feel like the real deal. And if you can't settle for anything less than legitimate hardware, check out when someone folded a PS1 motherboard into a portable gaming shell.