One of the big perks of PC gaming is that you can swap out components to make your computer better without having to replace the entire parts list. But whether you've upgraded to the latest and greatest CPU or want the best graphics card to run games at high frame rates and resolutions, you quickly end up with a stack of old PC parts that you're not quite sure what to do with.

While you could sell them, especially any GPUs that tend to do better on the secondary market, why not turn them into a DIY project instead. The thing is, reusing an old PC is much easier as you've got a fully working device. Figuring out what to do with an old CPU or GPU is slightly harder, as you might not want to bother getting the rest of the parts for a functioning PC. We've put together a few out-of-the-ordinary ideas to get you started, along with a couple of tried-and-tested favorites to reuse those old CPUs and GPUs and give them a new lease on life.

5 Media server

Cut ties with streaming subscriptions and serve your own content to wherever you are

One of our favorite uses for old hardware is setting up a personal media server. This can be as simple as a low-spec PC with only a CPU, but adding a graphics card to accelerate transcoding makes it even better. Moving your database of TV shows and movies off your main PC gives it resources back for other tasks, and you can add other services to the media server if you decide that self-hosting is something you want to pursue further.

With a little extra outlay, that CPU and GPU turn into a way to reduce your streaming subscription costs and also keep family videos and photos safe.

While Plex might be the most recognizable name for home media server software, there are plenty of other options, including our current favorite, Jellyfin. It offers many plugins to improve your viewing experience and isn't much more difficult to get running than Plex. The other important thing to know is that it runs on very modest hardware, so your old CPU and GPU are likely more than enough.With a little extra outlay, that CPU and GPU turn into a way to reduce your streaming subscription costs and also keep family videos and photos safe.

4 Make a keychain

Let your techie flag fly with a CPU keychain, but watch out for sharp corners

Sometimes, the old CPU in your parts box was replaced because it was faulty, or perhaps it was an ancient relic, and it isn't really worth finding a new place to use it. In that case, get your craft on and turn it into something physically useful, like a new keychain. If you've got an old AMD CPU with pins, you won't want that in your pocket, but you can scrape off the pins with a screwdriver if you still want to make it into a key fob. Drill a hole in one corner of the PCB with a drill bit that's large enough for a keyring to pass through, and you've got yourself a quirky keychain that won't easily get lost.

You can do the same with a GPU, but the process is much more involved, as you need to remove the GPU core from the PCB. A heat gun, reflow station, or even a toaster oven set to 230 degrees Centigrade will melt the solder, and then it's simple to push the silicon and substrate off the PCB gently. Put a hole in one corner as before, and you've got a GPU in your pocket.

3 Frame it

Old, interesting tech makes for great wall art