You can now fundraise for over a million NGOs through Instagram Reels

In an unbalanced world where some are bound to be unfortunate, every little gesture of help matters. Despite individualism taking over more and more societies, one must not forget the human in each and every one of us. Fundraising tools have been around for many years. They come with different approaches, policies, and aims. However, they’re not exactly the most convenient to use — relatively speaking. To make donations simpler and more accessible, Meta is bringing fundraising capabilities to one of its most popular platforms. Users in more than 30 countries will now be able to fundraise for over 1.5 million NGOs through Instagram Reels. All of the raised money will go directly to nonprofits — as Meta is taking care of and covering the processing fees.

In a newsroom post, Instagram’s parent company, Meta, announced yesterday that it is brining fundraising to Instagram Reels as part of its climate change initiative. The integration process is seamless — allowing any average user in a supported country to raise funds or donate in support of a certain cause. The company still doesn’t allow users to fundraise for personal matters, and it’s unclear if this will be enabled under different conditions down the road. To use the new fundraising tool on Instagram Reels:

Launch the Instagram app.

Record a Reel as you would normally do.

Click the Preview button.

Hit Next.

Tap on Add fundraiser.

Choose or search for the nonprofit organization you want to fundraise for.

Edit the details of the fundraisers and set your goal.

When you’re ready, hit Done, followed by Share.

Fundraising through Instagram Reels should encourage more people to donate for humanitarian causes. Considering the platform’s popularity, many users will get access to this tool without needing to sign up for additional services or download other apps.

