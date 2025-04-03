Piracy is a problem with any form of media, and gaming is no exception. While piracy has existed since the inception of gaming, it has only accelerated. Some developers have attempted to combat this issue through various means, such as online DRM. Other game developers take matters into their own hands and implement some special forms of anti-piracy that are hilarious and sometimes very strange. Here are some of the funniest ways game developers have tried to keep players from pirating their games over the years.

4 Mirror's Edge

Slowing you down