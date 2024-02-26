Key Takeaways FurMark 2 releases after 16 years, now supports Windows 64-bit and Linux 64-bit for more GPU testing.

Patch notes include support for OpenGL 3.2 and Vulkan 1.1, GUI, and command line tool components.

Updated features like a new "knot" mode and a better score recording system.

FurMark is one of the most popular GPU stress tests out there, and it has claimed its fair share of broken units after pushing them to their breaking points. Now, 16 years after the app was released, the developer has released FurMark 2 for the public to enjoy. This app adds compatibility for both Windows 64-bit and Linux machines, meaning you can test even more GPUs than ever before.

FurMark 2 is now available

You can check out the patch notes and download the app over on the FurMark 2 download page. There's a lot to go over, but here are the most important changes made to the app, with emphasis theirs:

supported platforms: Windows 32-bit, Windows 64-bit , Linux 64-bit

, 3D APIs: OpenGL 3.2 and Vulkan 1.1

and two components: a GUI (graphical user interface) and a command line tool

If you've never heard of FurMark before, it's a GPU stress-testing app that's perfect for checking if your computer can withstand a high amount of stress. It got its name because it renders a donut shape covered in fur, specifically designed to drive a GPU to high operating temperatures. It's a good way to double-check if your GPU is prone to overheating; if it can handle FurMark, it can handle whatever games or apps you throw at it.

Image Credit: Jegx

Veterans of FurMark will find some brand-new features added to the mix. For one, the fluffy donut is finally getting a brother; FurMark 2 introduces a new "knot" mode that renders a fluffy sigil of doom for your GPU to wrestle with. FurMark 2 also adds some tweaks to the score reporting system by recording how many watts an Nvidia GPU was using when it set its score. However, if you're not interested in all these changes, FurMark 2 still keeps the same familiar elements that made the first version so popular. Just be sure to have a list of the best GPUs on hand in case something bad happens to your own.