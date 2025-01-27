First, it was SEGA vs. Nintendo, then it was Nintendo vs. PlayStation vs. Xbox, and then it was just PlayStation vs. Xbox, while Nintendo was off doing its own thing. A new frontier is upon us, which you might’ve already guessed based on the title.

Now that SteamOS is going to be available on any device that wants it, Nintendo is the last platform that truly has console-selling exclusives, and the Nintendo Switch 2 is on the horizon. The tides are turning. The future won’t be more PlayStation vs. Xbox or even PlayStation vs. Nintendo. The future is Steam and Nintendo, while everyone else fights for third place.

Nintendo stands alone

Sometimes, sticking to the old ways can be an advantage

Close

There’s only one platform manufacturer that is still completely true to the business model that has been in the games industry for the last 40 years. Since PlayStation began publishing all its first-party titles on PC, and since Xbox has been publishing its first-party titles on PC, Nintendo Switch, and PS5, Nintendo remains the last console maker with any real exclusives.

Nintendo’s lineup of first-party games, based on characters and franchises with decades of history and long-established communities, is so strong that a new entry in nearly any of their franchises could be considered a system-seller. PlayStation and Xbox no longer have exclusives, just gaps between when their first-party games are stuck on one platform before being moved to another.

Not only is Nintendo the last of the console makers to keep its exclusives locked up, but it also doesn't just try to rely on the nostalgic weight each franchise carries. Nintendo is more than willing to take its biggest characters and try something completely new with them, like building a physical racing toy around Mario Kart or making players create objects with cardboard and use it to play their games. And let's not forget the Super Mario 35 and F-Zero 99 games.

Nintendo has long-standing franchises that bring people back, and it's not afraid to experiment with them in odd and sometimes surprisingly fun ways. Nintendo is making games you can't play anywhere else in ways no one can predict.