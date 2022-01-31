Future Macs could feature UWB, making them easier to fine-locate

Apple first introduced the ultra-wideband (UWB) chip back in late 2019 when it released the iPhone 11 lineup. It then made its way to Apple Watches, HomePod Mini, and AirTags. If you’re unfamiliar with the technology, the U1 chip allows two or more devices in the same room to sense the precise location of each other. In other words, it adds a spatial awareness network to UWB-enabled devices. macOS Monterey 12.3 beta 1 hints at the possibility of future Macs supporting the UWB chip. If Apple indeed adds it to the Mac lineup, finding them with a UWB-enabled iPhone would become easier and more precise.

9to5Mac has reported that macOS Monterey 12.3 beta 1 includes hints of UWB support on Macs. As of now, the UWB chip still hasn’t made it to any iPad or Mac models. It’s unclear if Apple is just testing the technology on Macs internally or plans to release one with the chip in the near future. 9to5Mac explains:

The latest beta version of macOS 12 includes the frameworks and daemons (which are parts of the system that runs in the background) needed to support ultra wideband technology. These are the same tools already used to provide UWB support on iOS devices with the U1 chip.

If Apple indeed brings UWB to its computer lineup, features like AirDrop, AirPlay, and Find My will work more reliably. The company is expected to release a new Mac Mini this year — it’s yet to be seen whether we will see this addition included in it.

Apart from UWB hints, macOS Monterey 12.3 beta 1 introduces new emoji and adds support for Universal Control. The latter was supposed to be released last Fall, but Apple has pushed it till Spring. Users interested in testing the new features can enroll in the beta program to download the latest build. However, we don’t advise users to run beta software on their primary devices — as features might not work as expected.

