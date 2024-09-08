Audio quality is the most important thing when consuming online media these days. So much so, that even content creators focus on this more than their overall video quality. This is because it's much easier to watch a video that is a bit blurry than it is to listen to something with terrible audio quality. No one wants to hear crackling noises or, even worse, be unable to hear the person they are trying to listen to.

When recording audio, programs such as Audacity can help make sure your recording sounds amazing. However, when it comes to the end user and what you hear, you will need something different — that is where FxSound comes in. FxSound is a free and open-source program that will help boost your sound quality, making anything you listen to more enjoyable.

What does FxSound do?

Enhancing your audio quality made easy

FxSound is an easy-to-use audio equalizer designed for Windows. By simply downloading and installing it, you can enhance audio quality, whether you are listening to music, playing classic PC games, or just watching your favorite YouTuber. FxSound is compatible with all types of hardware, like low-quality laptop speakers or audiophile headphones, to help make your listening experience more enjoyable.

It achieves this by targeting and processing sound's timbre, volume, spatial audio balance, and dynamics, giving you more control. Several useful presets are even available, depending on what you are listening to. Of course, all presets can be tweaked to your needs, but they are a great place to start. There are presets for movies, TV, gaming, bass boost, and more.

Using FxSound

It really is as easy as it says

Close

Once you've opened FxSound, you will notice two drop-down menus at the top. The menu on the left is the presets and the one on the right is to choose the audio device you want to control. On the bottom left, you can control the clarity, ambiance, surround sound, dynamic boost, and bass. These will change a bit depending on what preset you've chosen, but you can control them manually to fine-tune things if needed.

There is also a section to manually change sound frequencies. This is for the more advanced users, but luckily, you can't break anything, so feel free to play with these as well. At the end of the day, if it doesn't work out, just change the preset to a different one and ignore the changes made. It is a nicely added feature as it helps to give you total control of your audio, which is what FxSound is all about.

What hardware is compatible with FxSound?

From cheap laptop speakers to audiophile headphones

Close

The great thing is that FxSound is compatible with all types of hardware — as long as you are on Windows, you are good to go. The cheaper your audio output is, the more likely you will notice a bigger difference. However, even with high-quality audio, you can still tweak your audio settings to the perfect levels. From laptop speakers to bookshelf speakers and top gaming headsets, FxSound is compatible with them all.

The higher-quality audio products may not need as much compression as their lower-quality counterparts, but that is the great thing about FxSound. You can still tweak all the same settings to get full control and ensure you get the most from your setup.

Is FxSound worth it?

Everyone should give FxSound a try. From the moment you install it, even before you change any settings, you should notice a difference. It features an easy-to-use user interface, so changing the settings is simple. It will really enhance your audio experience.

From YouTube to Netflix, gaming and everything in between, FxSound will help to enhance your audio, no matter what hardware you have. Everyone deserves better audio, and FxSound is here to help. While some hardware won't need as much compression and tweaking as others, everyone enjoys their audio differently and FxSound puts you in full control.