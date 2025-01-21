The Raspberry Pi ecosystem boasts an extensive suite of operating systems, ranging from general-purpose distros like Ubuntu and Kali Linux to more specialized OSes like Batocera, LibreELEC, and OpenWRT. If you’re willing to venture deep into the recesses of the Raspberry Pi ecosystem, you’re bound to come across quirky hidden gems waiting to be used for your tinkering projects.

FydeOS is one such distro that’s rarely discussed in the Raspberry Pi – which is a shame, as it's one of the most feature-rich operating systems for the SBC. So, if you’re looking for a new OS to test on your Raspberry Pi, here are some reasons why FydeOS might be up your alley.

3 A simple, easy-to-navigate UI

After all, ChromeOS distros are designed to be as beginner-friendly as possible

Close

Simplicity and ease of access are essential features for a desktop OS, and FydeOS has one of the most approachable user interfaces in the Raspberry Pi ecosystem. The reason? It’s an offshoot of ChromiumOS that, in turn, is based on the intuitive ChromeOS powering most Chromebooks.

Don’t get me wrong: the Raspberry Pi OS, Ubuntu, and Debian are great for newcomers and tinkerers who want a no-nonsense UI for their SBC. But FydeOS feels even more like your average desktop operating system – and you’ll have zero issues getting used to it if you’ve been a macOS or Windows user all your life.

2 Support for Linux and Android subsystems

On top of the large web app ecosystem