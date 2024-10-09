ChromeOS may not be the most popular Linux distro, but it’s still a decent operating system for users who only rely on Google’s web apps. Although Google lets you set up ChromeOS Flex on devices that aren’t first-party Chromebooks, there are plenty of ChromeOS-based operating systems out there. This includes Chromium OS, the open-source alternative to Google's first-party OS. And just like most open-source software, it's possible to run Chromium OS on weaker devices - like the Raspberry Pi family.

Sure, the Raspberry Pi OS is the de-facto leader of the operating systems for the RPi lineup, but its GUI version still consumes too many resources. So, if you’re looking for a snappy operating system that can provide the same experience as ChromeOS/Chromium OS on your Raspberry Pi, it’s a good idea to keep FydeOS on your radar.

What is FydeOS?

And why should you use it?

Based on Google’s ChromeOS, FydeOS provides a similar UI to what you'll find on Google's Chromebooks, without any of the data-tracking hijinks of the California-based tech giant. Although it’s possible to compile an even more secure version called openFyde, FydeOS provides a readily accessible operating system that’s customized for your specific device.

FydeOS also makes it really easy to install Linux applications and the Android subsystem on top of the OS. If you’re not very fond of LineageOS but wish to run .apk files, FydeOS is a solid alternative with its simpler desktop UI. Heck, you can even install Google Play with just a few clicks of your mouse!

How to install FydeOS on the Raspberry Pi?

The same ol’ procedure as other operating systems

Unlike Windows 11 and Proxmox, it’s easy to get FydeOS up and running on your Raspberry Pi. First, you’ll need to write the FydeOS IMG onto a microSD card using a flashing tool. We’ll go with the easy-to-use Balena Etcher, but you can also choose Raspberry Pi Imager or Rufus for this step.

Download the setup file for Balena Etcher from the official website before using it to install the tool. Download the FydeOS IMG that’s compatible with your Raspberry Pi board and extract the contents of the FydeOS.zip folder. Once the Balena Etecher installation is complete, run the app with administrator privileges. Choose the Flash from file option and select the FydeOS.img file you extracted earlier. Press Select storage and pick the microSD card where you wish to install FydeOS. Tap the Flash button and wait for Balena Etcher to finish flashing the files on the microSD card.

With the microSD card ready, it’s time to boot into your FydeOS-powered Raspberry Pi.

Insert the microSD card into your Raspberry Pi before connecting the power, micro-HDMI, LAN, and keyboard/mouse cables to the SBC. Once the Raspberry Pi enters the FydeOS installation wizard, choose the Keyboard language and tap OK. Press Get started at the Welcome screen. Click on Accept and continue at the FydeOS Terms of Service and Privacy statement tabs. Choose Google account followed by For personal use when FydeOS asks you to sign in. Enter your Google account’s email and password. Adjust the Display and text size and choose the Theme for your newly configured system. Finally, hit the Get started button to enter the FydeOS desktop.

First impressions with FydeOS

It’s a cohesive, no-nonsense operating system

Close

When I first installed FydeOS, I was really impressed by its responsiveness. At 2560x1600, the operating system runs without any lags whatsoever on my Raspberry Pi 5. UI-wise, you’ll feel right at home if you’ve ever used a Chromebook – and it’s fairly easy to use even for Windows users. Chromium was far snappier on FydeOS than it was on the Raspberry Pi OS – and aside from a few dropped frames at the beginning, I had no issues streaming videos from YouTube.

While the Android Subsystem aspect deserves an article of its own, it was incredibly easy to set up. To my surprise, installing Google Play was as simple as downloading Configure Open GApps from the built-in Store app. Sure, the performance wasn’t perfect when running the latest games, but FydeOS managed to render most of my favorite titles at playable frame rates without too many FPS drops.

All-in-all, I’d say FydeOS is worth trying out if you’re fond of testing new distros on the Raspberry Pi. Whether you need a user-friendly OS for your cloud-based tasks or want a high-performance desktop GUI that also lets you run Android apps, you won’t be disappointed with FydeOS!