Summary Renowned leaker suggests new Half-Life project playtesting, hinting at a possible Half-Life 3.

G-Man's voice actor teases learning more about the new game in 2025.

Cryptic video and painting provide clues, but uncertainty remains whether this is Half-Life 3.

Have you heard the news? A renowned leaker has claimed that a new Half-Life project is going through playtesting , hopefully, Half-Life 3. While that seemed like proof enough that Valve is working on something, another hint has just appeared from a more official source. The voice actor for G-Man has posted a video claiming that we'll be learning more about this new game this coming year.

Mike Shapiro, G-Man's voice actor, posts a cryptic video on X

Honestly, I can spend a lot of time just discussing what you'll see in the video, but that's not nearly as exciting. As such, give it a look in the embed below.

Cool, isn't it? The most notable part is the end, where G-Man states that he'll "See you in the new year." This tracks, given how the previous leak hinted that the new Half-Life project may be announced in 2025.

Other than that, we have the cryptic image that the video pans over for the duration. It looks like an interesting painting, albeit nothing really jumps out at me to hint at when or where this new Half-Life game will take place if the painting relates to the game at all. And there's still the case that this may not even be Half-Life 3 - the last time we saw something like this happen was for Half-Life: Alyx, which was still a welcome addition, but not the third entry. We'll just have to wait and see, but for now, it's an excellent start to 2025.