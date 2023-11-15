Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Gaming Keyboard $120 $230 Save $110 A fantastic mechanical keyboard that's now being offered with a heavy discount that drops that price down to its lowest yet for a limited time. $120 at Amazon

Although we're still a week out from Black Friday, we've seen some excellent deals over the past week, with discounts on popular electronics like laptops and SSDs. On top of that, accessories like the Logitech G915 TKL, which is one of the best mechanical keyboards on the market, is also on sale right now.

The keyboard offers a sleek and subtle look that's also packed with some convenient features. While this keyboard can be quite pricey, coming in at $229.99, it's now been discounted by a sizable amount, dropping the price to just $119.99 for a limited time.

What's great about the Logitech G915 TKL wireless mechanical keyboard?

The Logitech G915 TKL offers an extremely sleek look with its low-profile design and tasteful RGB lighting. The keyboard is made with brushed aluminum on top, and has a steel-reinforced base that adds to its durability. The keyboard also utilizes low-profile mechanical switches, with the model on sale making use of tactile switches that provide excellent feedback when typing.

The keyboard also has media control buttons, making it easier to perform select actions, and additional buttons that can be customized through the brand's G Hub software, like setting up profiles, disabling certain keys with Game mode. Furthermore, the keyboard also has a aluminum scroll wheel that can provide precise adjustment of audio.

Best of all, you'll get long hours of use with the G915 TKL, with up to 40 hours of use on a single charge. There's also multiple connectivity options, with Bluetooth, Logitech's proprietary Lightspeed wireless technology, or just using a USB cable. You'll get the best results with Lightspeed if you're planning to use it wirelessly.

Overall, you really can't go wrong with the G915 TKL, so if you've been thinking about buying a new keyboard, grab this one while you can. But if this one's still a bit much, and you want something that's easier on the budget, then look for these options right here.