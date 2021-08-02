Gaia GPS brings its off-road navigation app to Android Auto

While Google Maps and Waze are great navigation apps for day-to-day use, they’re not particularly useful if you plan on going off-road. This is where the Gaia GPS app comes in. The app focuses on off-road and backcountry navigation, helping users navigate places where Google Maps and Waze wouldn’t be of much use. While the app has been available on the Play Store for quite a while now, it has recently received Android Auto support. If you’re an off-roading enthusiast, you should definitely check it out by following the Play Store link below.

The developers behind the Gaia GPS app recently announced Android Auto support through a YouTube video (via CNET). The video reveals that you can now download the app on your Android Auto compatible vehicle and navigate off-road using its satellite view, topographical maps, and trail maps.

The app offers turn-by-turn navigation support, along with a vast database of landmarks, trailheads, and restrooms. It even offers support for offline use, allowing you to store routes and maps to avoid any inconveniences in places with spotty network availability. Additionally, the Gaia app for Android offers second-screen functionality that lets you use your smartphone and car display to display two versions of the terrain simultaneously.

The Android Auto support has already started rolling out to users, and it’s scheduled to hit all devices this week. If you’re an iOS/Apple CarPlay user, you’d be glad to know that Gaia GPS already offers support for these platforms.