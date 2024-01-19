Key Takeaways Galax is launching the Hall of Fame OC Lab Edition, featuring Nvidia's highly anticipated RTX 4070 Super GPU with impressive specs.

The Hall of Fame OC Lab Edition boasts a higher base clock speed and increased target board power compared to the original Nvidia version.

Availability and pricing for the Hall of Fame OC Lab Edition have not been announced.

As expected, Nvidia made a splash with the rollout of its Super series of GPUs. The GeForce RTX 4070 Super, for example, impressed consumers with its 224 Tensor cores and boost clock of 2,475MHz. Now, graphics card manufacturers are using the Super line as a foundation to develop their own products for consumers seeking more from the devices. Galax is one of them, and it has announced a new Hall of Fame series product with that very intention in mind.

Hong Kong-based Galax is gearing up to launch the Hall of Fame OC Lab Edition in two variations — Master-X and Master Edition (via Tom’s Hardware). Both of these models will feature Nvidia’s long-awaited RTX 4070 Super GPU, which has specs that can impress any hardcore gamer. Nvidia rolled out the GPU with 12GB of memory and bandwidth just shy of 505 GB/s. The RTX 4070 Super has a base clock of 1980MHz and a boost clock that comes in at 2475MHz. Although it needs 220W of power to operate smoothly, it’s well worth it for heavy-duty gamers who crave frictionless visuals. Galax builds upon Nvidia’s work with the Hall of Fame OC Lab Edition. The manufacturer increased the Super’s base clock speed by almost 9%, raising it to 2,685MHz. The Hall of Fame OC Lab Edition also extended the target board power in overclocking to 320W, up from the original 250W. Consumers can expect an Infineon XDPE10281 PWM controller for power delivery, and the product also has dual BIOS functionality.

GPU Clock speed Target Board Power (TBP) Nvidia RTX 4070 Super 2,480MHz 220W Galax Hall of Fame OC Lab Edition 2,685MHz 250W

Thus far, details on the availability and MSRP of the Hall of Fame OC Lab Edition have not been made public. However, it may not be surprising if the product debuts at a high price, despite falling into the mid-range category. Given that it may only be available from retailers overseas, US-based customers should expect to pay slightly more to get their hands on it.