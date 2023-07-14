Having just launched a new variant of the Galaxy S21 FE in India with the Snapdragon 888, Samsung is now shifting its focus on the next device in the lineup. Curiously, all recent leaks and rumors suggest that it could be marketed as the S23 FE rather than S22 FE. While its launch date remains a mystery, a couple of recent Geekbench listings have now revealed that Samsung could offer two versions of the device with different chipsets in the U.S. and global markets.

The first listing, which went live earlier this month, is for a Samsung device with the model ID 'SM-S711B.' This is tipped to be the global variant, and is expected to be sold in Europe, Asia, and other non-U.S. markets. As per the listing, it is powered by the Exynos 2200 SoC (listed as 'motherboard s5e9925'), which has a tri-cluster architecture and is clocked at a maximum of 2.8GHz. It also has an integrated Xclipse 920 GPU. This particular variant sports 8GB of RAM, but it's not clear if Samsung will offer a higher-end model with more memory.

The latest listing is for a variant codenamed 'Samsung SM-S711U1.' Unlike the earlier model, this one is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, listed on Geekbench as 'motherboard Taro.' This one also has a tri-cluster CPU, but is clocked slightly higher, at up to 3GHz. Like the Exynos model, this one also has 8GB of RAM. This variant is most likely the one coming to the U.S., as denoted by the 'U' in its model name. The twin listings also show that both variants are running Android 13.

There's not a whole lot more known about the Galaxy S23 FE at this point, but an earlier leak suggested that the device could ship with a 50MP main camera - an upgrade over the 12MP primary sensor found in the S21 FE. As for the Geekbench listings, they are real easy to fake, so take them with a pinch of salt for now. That said, if the listings are accurate and Samsung does go back to its old ways of offering the same smartphone with different chipsets in different markets, it will be interesting to see how buyers will react to it, as the policy wasn't real popular earlier when the company launched Exynos-powered devices globally while selling Snapdragon-powered models in the U.S.