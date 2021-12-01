Samsung Galaxy A13 and A03s coming to the United States, starting at $159

The United States definitely has a shortage of quality budget phones, especially compared to more competitive markets like India and Europe. Samsung’s low-end Galaxy devices are about as good as you can get in ‘Murica, and now there are two more models coming to the country: the Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A03s.

The Galaxy A13 is the more powerful of the two phones, according to Samsung’s announcement, with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and a price tag of $249.99. The 90Hz screen and sub-6GHz 5G support are somewhat impressive at this price range, but the rest is about what you would expect for a budget phone. Samsung says the A13 will be available starting December 3rd at AT&T and Samsung’s online store, and the phone will be available at T-Mobile sometime in January.

Specification Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Build Plastic Dimensions & Weight 164.5 x 76.5 x 8.8mm

95g Display 6.5-inch 720 x 1600 LCD

90Hz (Adaptive) SoC MediaTek Dimensity 700

Octa-core (2 x 2.2Ghz + 6 x 2.0Ghz) RAM & Storage 64GB internal storage Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh battery

15W wired charging (wall charger not included in box) Security Side fingerprint sensor Rear Cameras 50MP (f/1.8) Primary

2MP (f/2.4) Macro

2MP (f/2.4) Depth Front Camera 5MP (f/2.0) Ports USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Single speaker Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

5G Sub-6GHz Software Android 11 Other Features NFC support

The Galaxy A03s is also coming to the United States, following its release in other regions earlier this year, with a low price tag of $159. Samsung didn’t share the exact specifications for the US model, probably because the hardware isn’t worth bragging about. The phone in other regions has a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset (which is now four years old!), a 6.5-inch 720p screen, Android 11, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Galaxy A03s will be available from AT&T, T-Mobile, Samsung’s online store, and Verizon starting in January.

Samsung’s main competition, at least in terms of hardware value, will likely be the OnePlus Nord series. The Nord N200 5G is priced $20 less than the Galaxy A13, but also has a 90Hz screen, three rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery. The N200 uses a Snapdragon 480 chipset instead of the Galaxy A13’s MediaTek chip.