Samsung reveals Galaxy A23 and LTE-only Galaxy A13 variant
Samsung just released the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series last month, but the company still has plenty of phones left to reveal this year. The Galaxy A13 5G arrived in the United States in January, and now a cheaper LTE-only version of that phone is on its way to more countries. Samsung has also revealed the Galaxy A23 for the first time.

These phones are replacing Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A22, and they’re nearly identical to each other. Both phones have 6.6-inch 1080p screens, side fingerprint sensors, four rear cameras, and the same color options. The only noticeable difference is that the Galaxy A23 is slightly thinner, and uses a different chip. Samsung did not confirm which chipset is used in either phone — all we know is that they are octa-core designs, which does not narrow it down in the slightest.

SpecificationGalaxy A13Galaxy A23
Dimensions & Weight
  • 165.1 x 76.4 x 8.8mm
  • 195g
  • 165.4 x 76.9 x 8.44mm
  • 195g
Display6.6-inch TFT (1080 x 2408)6.6-inch TFT 1080 x 2408
SoCUnspecified 8-core (2.2GHz + 2GHz)Unspecified 8-core (2.4GHz + 1.9GHz)
RAM & Storage
  • 32-128GB internal storage
  • 3-6GB RAM
  • microSD card slot (up to 1TB)
  • 54-128GB internal storage
  • 4-8GB RAM
  • microSD card support (up to 1TB)
Battery & Charging
  • 5,000mAh
  • 25W wired charging
  • 5,000mAh
  • 25W wired charging
SecuritySide fingerprint sensorSide fingerprint sensor
Rear Cameras
  • 50MP f/1.8 primary
  • 5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide
  • 2MP f/2.4 macro
  • 2MP depth sensor
  • 50MP f/1.8 primary
  • 5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide
  • 2MP f/2.4 macro
  • 2MP depth sensor
Front Cameras8MP f/2.28MP F/2.2
PortsUnknownUnknown
AudioUnknownUnknown
ConnectivityLTELTE
SoftwareAndroid 12 with One UI 4.1Android 12 with One UI 4.1
Other FeaturesBlack, white, peach, and blue colors availableBlack, white, peach, and blue colors available

Both of the phones announced on Thursday are LTE-only, with no 5G support. You can already buy a 5G version of the Galaxy A13 in some countries, but it’s not clear yet if the Galaxy A23 will also receive a 5G variant. Samsung didn’t mention when these phones will be available to purchase, where they would be sold, or how much they will cost.

