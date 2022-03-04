Samsung reveals Galaxy A23 and LTE-only Galaxy A13 variant

Samsung just released the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series last month, but the company still has plenty of phones left to reveal this year. The Galaxy A13 5G arrived in the United States in January, and now a cheaper LTE-only version of that phone is on its way to more countries. Samsung has also revealed the Galaxy A23 for the first time.

These phones are replacing Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A22, and they’re nearly identical to each other. Both phones have 6.6-inch 1080p screens, side fingerprint sensors, four rear cameras, and the same color options. The only noticeable difference is that the Galaxy A23 is slightly thinner, and uses a different chip. Samsung did not confirm which chipset is used in either phone — all we know is that they are octa-core designs, which does not narrow it down in the slightest.

Specification Galaxy A13 Galaxy A23 Dimensions & Weight 165.1 x 76.4 x 8.8mm

195g 165.4 x 76.9 x 8.44mm

195g Display 6.6-inch TFT (1080 x 2408) 6.6-inch TFT 1080 x 2408 SoC Unspecified 8-core (2.2GHz + 2GHz) Unspecified 8-core (2.4GHz + 1.9GHz) RAM & Storage 32-128GB internal storage

3-6GB RAM

microSD card slot (up to 1TB) 54-128GB internal storage

4-8GB RAM

microSD card support (up to 1TB) Battery & Charging 5,000mAh

25W wired charging 5,000mAh

25W wired charging Security Side fingerprint sensor Side fingerprint sensor Rear Cameras 50MP f/1.8 primary

5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide

2MP f/2.4 macro

2MP depth sensor 50MP f/1.8 primary

5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide

2MP f/2.4 macro

2MP depth sensor Front Cameras 8MP f/2.2 8MP F/2.2 Ports Unknown Unknown Audio Unknown Unknown Connectivity LTE LTE Software Android 12 with One UI 4.1 Android 12 with One UI 4.1 Other Features Black, white, peach, and blue colors available Black, white, peach, and blue colors available

Both of the phones announced on Thursday are LTE-only, with no 5G support. You can already buy a 5G version of the Galaxy A13 in some countries, but it’s not clear yet if the Galaxy A23 will also receive a 5G variant. Samsung didn’t mention when these phones will be available to purchase, where they would be sold, or how much they will cost.