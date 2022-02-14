Galaxy A23 looks a lot like the Galaxy A53 in these leaked renders

After unveiling the Galaxy S22 series lineup last week, Samsung is gearing up to refresh its affordable Galaxy A series. Over the past few months, we have seen several leaks surrounding the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73. Now we’re getting a glimpse of another device in Samsung’s 2022 Galaxy A lineup: the Galaxy A23.

Steve Hemmerstoffer, AKA Onleaks, and Collegedunia have revealed CAD renders of the Galaxy A23, giving us our very first look at the Galaxy A22 successor. As far as the design is concerned, the Galaxy A23 represents a marked improvement over the last year’s model. As you can see in the images below, the Galaxy A23 looks a lot like the Galaxy A53, especially from the back. A quad-camera setup can be seen on the back, a step up from the triple cameras of the last year’s model. Over on the front, the phone has a flat display with a waterdrop notch cutout for the selfie camera. Meanwhile, a bottom-firing speaker, the headphone jack, and a USB C port are situated at the bottom.

According to the leak, the Galaxy A23 measures 165.4 x 77.0 x 8.55mm (10.3mm when taking into account the camera bump). The phone reportedly features a 6.6-inch display, making it slightly bigger than the Galaxy A22’s 6.4-inch panel. Other properties of the display, such as its resolution, refresh rate, and panel type, aren’t known. To recall, the Galaxy A22 has an HD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

While the Galaxy A22 came with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, we’re told the Galaxy A23 will come equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Not much is known about the phone’s other hardware, including the chipset, camera sensors, battery size, charging speed, etc. At this point, Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed anything about the Galaxy A23, but we expect to learn more about the phone in the coming weeks.