Samsung Galaxy A33 5G renders leak, and it’s missing a headphone jack

Hot on the heels of the Galaxy A53 leak last week, yet another Samsung mid-ranger has leaked. Renders of the Galaxy A33 5G have surfaced online, and they give us the first look at Samsung’s upcoming mid-range smartphone.

Leaked renders come courtesy of OnLeaks and 91Mobiles, and they provide us a closer look at the design of the Galaxy A33 5G. As you can see in the images attached below, the biggest design change here is that the phone does away with the seamless camera design and opts for the familiar rectangular camera module. We really liked how the Galaxy A32 5G had no camera bump, making it one of the few phones that could sit almost flat on a table. We’ll have to wait and see whether the Galaxy A33 5G can achieve the same with its new camera design.

Over on the front, we see a flat display with a waterdrop notch. Meanwhile, the bottom houses the speaker and USB Type C port. Unfortunately, the Galaxy A33 5G, similar to the Galaxy A53 5G, ditches the 3.5mm audio jack, which was present in the last year’s model.

As per the leak, the phone measures 159.7 x 74 x 8.1mm (9.7mm with camera bump) and will come in multiple color options, including Orange, Light Blue, Black, and White. Details about internal hardware aren’t known at this point, but we can expect the phone to pack a faster SoC, improved cameras, and faster charging, among other improvements. While the Galaxy A32 came in both 5G and 4G variants, Samsung is reportedly planning to ditch the 4G model this time around.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A32 5G as the company’s cheapest 5G phone in January and brought it to the US market in April. The phone packed a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ display, a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 4GB RAM, quad cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.