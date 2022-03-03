Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A13 4G design and key specifications revealed in a fresh leak

After launching the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung is now gearing up to refresh the affordable Galaxy A lineup. We have already seen several leaks of the Galaxy A53, Galaxy A73, Galaxy A33, and Galaxy A23 over the past months. Now we’re getting more details about the Galaxy A33 and the first look at another affordable entry in the lineup: the Galaxy A13.

Galaxy A33

Fresh renders of the Galaxy A33 published by WinFuture provide us our clearest look at the Galaxy A53’s “little brother.” The renders are in line with what we saw in earlier leaks. The Galaxy A33 does away with the seamless camera design and opts for the rectangular camera module, similar to the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73.

According to WinFuture, the Galaxy A33 will feature a 6.4-inch OLED FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Exynos 1200 chipset, 6GB RAM, and 128GB flash storage, 5,000mAh battery, and 5G connectivity.

Galaxy A13

The Galaxy A13 is said to be a 4G variant of the Galaxy A13 5G that launched in the US last year. However, it doesn’t look even remotely close to its 5G sibling in terms of the design.

The Galaxy A13 features a 6.6-inch PLS LCD panel with Full HD+ resolution, a step up from the HD+ panel of the Galaxy A13 5G. The panel supports a 90Hz refresh rate and has a waterdrop notch cutout for the selfie camera.

The phone will reportedly be powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 850 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The quad-camera setup will be headlined by a 48MP primary shooter, accompanied by a 5MP ultra-wide camera and two 2MP depth and macro shooters. Finally, the phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery and charge via a 15W charger.

The Galaxy A13 is expected to be priced around €200 and launch first in Europe. Samsung has yet to reveal the launch timeline for the Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A13.

Source: WinFuture