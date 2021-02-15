Latest Galaxy A52 leak reveals pricing and availability information

Over the last few months, we’ve seen plenty of leaks about the upcoming Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72. The leaks have revealed almost all key details about the devices, including the fact that Samsung will offer both 4G and 5G variants of both phones. Although Samsung still hasn’t released any official information, pricing and availability details of both the Galaxy A52 variants have now surfaced online.

According to a recent report from TechnikNews, the Galaxy A52 4G and Galaxy A52 5G will go on sale before mid-March. The devices will be available in two RAM/storage configurations — 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. The report claims that the LTE version of the Galaxy A52 will go on sale at a starting price of €349 (~$423), while the 5G capable version will go on sale at a starting price of €449 (~$545). It further adds that both models will be available in four colorways — blue, white, black, and purple. Although the report doesn’t include pricing for the 8GB/256GB variants of the Galaxy A52, it speculates that the premium version may be priced at a €50 premium.

As far as the other specifications are concerned, the Galaxy A52 5G is expected to feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a peak refresh rate of 120Hz. The device will reportedly pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G chipset, a 4,500mAh battery, and 25W fast charging support. In the camera department, the device will sport a quad-camera setup on the back, with a 64MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor. Over on the front, it will feature a single 32MP primary camera.

The LTE variant will likely share most of its hardware with the 5G variant. However, it may include a 90Hz refresh rate panel and a lower-end chipset, just like the Galaxy A72 4G. We’ll update this post as soon as we receive more information about the Galaxy A52 4G.