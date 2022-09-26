Samsung kicks off One UI 5.0 beta program for the Galaxy A52

Samsung opened the One UI 5 public beta program for its flagship Galaxy S22 series early last month. Over the last few weeks, the company has released a few beta builds for the devices, giving users a chance to experience everything new in the Android 13 release ahead of the stable rollout. While the Galaxy S22 series is yet to receive the first One UI 5 stable release, Samsung has now opened the Open UI 5 public beta program for the mid-range Galaxy A52.

According to a recent post on the Samsung community forums, Galaxy A52 users can now enroll in the beta program by heading to the Samsung Members app and clicking on the new One UI 5 beta banner. After successful registration, users should receive the first One UI 5 beta update via an OTA update. Currently, the One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy A52 only seems to be live in India. But it should reach other regions shortly.

Screenshots of the One UI 5 beta changelog shared in a separate post reveal that the update (firmware version A525FXXU4ZVIC/A525FODM4ZVIC/A525FXXU4ZCIB) measures just under 2GB and packs the Android security patches for October 2022. It includes most of the changes Samsung introduced in One UI 5 beta for the Galaxy S22 series, including new color options for dynamic themes, stackable widgets support, new gestures for split screen video, improvements for the My Files app, camera app improvements, and more. Check out the full changelog in the screenshots attached below.

Credit: ÂŠ on the Samsung Community forums

For more details on One UI 5 and all the new features it brings to the table, check out our hands-on preview of the open beta update.

Have you received One UI 5 beta based on Android 13 on your Galaxy A52? What do you like/dislike about the update? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Samsung Community (1,2)