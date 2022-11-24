Samsung Galaxy A53 Samsung Galaxy A53 $350 $450 Save $100 The Galaxy A53 offers a beautiful AMOLED display, Exynos 1280 chipset, and five years of software support. It's currently down to its lowest price for Black Friday, making it a solid choice for those looking to pick up a new phone ahead of holidays. $350 at Best Buy

Samsung's Galaxy S and foldable flagships are getting all the attention right now as they're heavily discounted for Black Friday. The deals have certainly made them more affordable, but they may still be a little out of reach for those on a tight budget. That's exactly why we wanted to highlight this solid deal on one of the best mid-rangers out there. Samsung's Galaxy A53 is $100 cheaper for Black Friday, so you can grab it for just $350.

The Galaxy A53 offers everything you need in a mid-range phone, so it's easily among the best budget phones you can buy in the U.S. It's a good-looking phone that brings reliable internals and good cameras to the mix. The Exynos 1280 chipset inside this phone isn't the most powerful one out there, but it's good enough to tackle your day-to-day workloads. It's also backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery, which should be enough to keep the lights on for an entire day with moderate to heavy usage.

Google's Pixel 6a -- which is available for just $300 right now -- is the closest competitor here, but Samsung's mid-ranger is better in some ways. The Galaxy A53's 6.5-inch 120Hz display, for instance, is better than the Pixel 6a's 60Hz screen. The Galaxy A53 is also guaranteed to get four Android OS updates which is better than Google's three years promise for the Pixel 6a. You can check out our Galaxy A53 vs Google Pixel 6a comparison to learn more about the differences between these two mid-rangers.