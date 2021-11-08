Galaxy A53 leaked renders show a flat panel and less prominent camera bump

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A52 in March this year, and, like its predecessor, it was quite well-received in multiple markets. Samsung followed up with a mid-cycle refresh in the Galaxy A52s 5G, which brought a much faster chipset and support for faster charging. While we aren’t expecting Samsung to launch the Galaxy A53 until next year, leaked renders of the phone have surfaced online.

OnLeaks and Digit have shared high-quality renders of the Galaxy A53, giving us the very first look at the phone’s overall design. As you can see in the gallery attached below, the Galaxy A53 looks a lot like the Galaxy A52. But a closer look reveals that there are some key upgrades. For one, the back panel is completely flat and doesn’t curve around the edges. Secondly, the camera bump doesn’t stick out like the Galaxy A52 and blends in smoothly with the back. The rectangular camera module houses four camera sensors and an LED flash module. The leaked renders only show the device in white and black colors, but if the last year’s model were any indication, Samsung would likely have many more color options in store.

The Galaxy A53 is 8.14mm thick or 9.733mm when taking into account the camera bump, making it slightly slimmer than the Galaxy A52. Notably, the phone also does away with the 3.5mm jack.

Not much is known about the Galaxy A53’s hardware, but a leak from Galaxy Club last month revealed that the phone would pack a 120Hz high refresh rate display and a 64MP primary shooter.

Finally, the leak reveals that Samsung is considering ditching the 4G variant this time around. That means we may only see the Galaxy A53 launch in a single 5G model, unlike the Galaxy A52, which came in both 4G and 5G variants.

We don’t know when Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy A53, but given that the last model came in March, we can expect an official around March or April.