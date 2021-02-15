Galaxy A72 4G leaked press renders and specs reveal IP67 rating, four cameras, and more

Samsung is gearing up to launch two new smartphones in the Galaxy A series in the form of the Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52. Both devices have been leaked multiple times over the past few months, revealing their design and key specifications. Just last week, a report from SamMobile revealed that both phones would pack a high refresh rate panel and also unearthed some of the key specifications of the Galaxy A52 5G. Now, a fresh leak has revealed the Galaxy A72 4G variant in its full glory, along with its probable specifications and pricing.

The folks over at WinFuture have got their hands on high-quality press renders of the Galaxy A72 4G variant. As you can see in the images below, the Galaxy A72 4G looks pretty much identical to the 5G variant, which was leaked by OnLeaks in December last year. But it has a slightly bigger display at 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

According to WinFuture, the Galaxy A72 4G will pack a quad-camera on the back, comprised of a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto zoom lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The device is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and would pack 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB flash storage with microSD card expansion support.

The Galaxy A72 4G will reportedly pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support, and it will also have an IP67 rating for dust and water protection. Other specifications revealed by the leak include a 32MP selfie camera, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Android 11 on-board.

As for pricing, the publication mentions the Galaxy A72 4G will start at €449 for the base model and will come in at least four colors. We still don’t have an official launch date for the Galaxy A72 or Galaxy A52, but rumors have it Samsung could launch both phones as soon as next month. Both phones are also expected in 4G and 5G variants.