Samsung Galaxy A73 is now available for pre-order in India

The Samsung Galaxy A73 is now available for pre-order in India. Quitely launched alongside the Galaxy A53 last month, the Galaxy A73 is the most powerful smartphone in the Galaxy A series. The latest model joins the Galaxy A33, Galaxy A23, and Galaxy A13 that were launched in India late last month.

Galaxy A73 Indian pricing & availability

The Galaxy A73 is by no means an affordable smartphone. It starts at ₹41,999 (~$553) for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and goes up to ₹44,999 (~$593) for the 8GB/256GB variant. Users can pre-order the phone starting today on Samsung.com, with official sales commencing on April 8. Samsung says those who pre-order the device can pick up the Galaxy Buds Live worth ₹6,990 for just ₹499. The company is also offering up to ₹3000 instant cashback on Samsung Finance+, ICICI, and SBI credit card transactions. The phone comes in three colors: Awesome Mint, Awesome Black, and Awesome White.

Features and specifications

The Galaxy A73 is a direct successor to the Galaxy A72 and offers several key upgrades over its predecessor, including a better display, a faster chipset, and an improved primary camera. It flaunts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate on the front. Under the hood, it’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chipset, a step up from Galaxy A72 5G’s Snapdragon 750G SoC.

The biggest upgrade in the Galaxy A73 is the 108MP primary camera, a big jump from the 64MP sensor on the Galaxy A72. While the 12MP ultra-wide camera and 5MP camera are unchanged from the last model, the telephoto lens is gone, replaced by a 5MP depth lens.

Finally, the Galaxy A73 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, IP67 water and dust protection, 5G support, and Bluetooth 5.0. The phone runs Android 12 out of the box with One UI 4.1 on top, and Samsung promises to deliver up to four years of OS updates and five years of security updates.