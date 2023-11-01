Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 $1000 $1550 Save $550 The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 is an excellent convertible laptop with a beautiful OLED display, with plenty of power, and it is now priced far below retail, coming in at $550 off. $1000 at Best Buy

Samsung's best known for its smartphones and TVs, but it's also had great success making fantastic computing products over the years as well. Most recently, the brand debuted its Galaxy Book 3 laptops, and many have gone on to become some of the best laptops you can buy this year.

With that said, some of the models can be quite expensive, but if you can find them on sale, you're going to get a laptop with excellent performance at a fantastic price. We've managed to spot a deal on the Galaxy Book 3 360 convertible laptop that has an excellent design, packs a ton of performance, and is now priced at $500 less than its retail price.

So if you've been looking to get yourself a new laptop, and wanted something that's going to be able to handle all that you throw at it, the Galaxy Book 3 360 is going to be for you. As far as specifications go, you're getting a 15.6-inch AMOLED touchscreen display, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of internal SSD storage.

In addition to the sheer power this laptop offers, you're getting a product that's light, slim, and durable. Furthermore, part of the laptop's appeal is its battery life and its numerous ports like USB-C, Thunderbolt 4, and microSD for expanded connectivity. The laptop can also accept stylus support, so you can jot down notes or even sketch out some concepts. Overall, you're not going to find a better deal on this laptop.

And if you're a My Best Buy member, you can score an additional $50 off the price for a limited time. But regardless of which discount you can secure, this is a great deal on a fantastic laptop. For a limited time, you can also take advantage of 24 month financing if you're a Best Buy card holder. You can also get extended returns periods until January 13 on eligible products.