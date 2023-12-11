Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 Additional $150 off for Plus and Total members $950 $1550 Save $600 The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 is a convertible laptop with a more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio, but it keeps a lot of what makes Samsung's flagship laptops great. $950 at Best Buy (15.6 inches)

If you've been looking for a slim, light, and powerful laptop, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 is going to be for you. This laptop has it all, with its Intel Core i7 processor, beautiful AMOLED display, 2-in-1 convertible design, and much much more. While this laptop usually retails for $1,549.99, you can now grab it at a heavily discounted price that drops it down to $949.99. If you're a My Best Buy Plus or Total member, you can score an additional $150 off the discounted price, which brings it down to its lowest price ever at just $800.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360?

The Samsung Galaxy Book lineup are consistently ranked as some of the best laptops year after year, making them an excellent option if you're looking to buy something new. The Galaxy Book 3 360 is versatile thanks to it being a convertible 2-in-1 laptop with lots of power. This model that's on sale features a large 15.6-inch AMOLED display and is powered by a 13th Generation Intel Core i7-1360P processor that's paired with 16GB RAM, and also has 1TB of internal SSD storage.

In addition to all of the above, the laptop supports stylus input, which means you can draw and take notes using Samsung's powerful S Pen. As mentioned before, you're getting a fantastic discount with this deal and if you're a My Best Buy Plus or Total member, things get even better with an additional $150 off. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up to get the discount, along with other perks like a extended return window up to 60 days, free two-day shipping from Best Buy's website, and invitation to special shopping events.

With that said, you really can't go wrong with this laptop if you're in the market for a new one. Just make sure to grab it while you can because this flash deal won't last long.