Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Business $750 $1100 Save $350 The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Business is an enterprise-grade laptop that comes with a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Windows 11 Pro. It features a 15.6-inch FHD display, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of internal storage. Right now, it can now be had for $350 off its original retail price, making it an absolute steal. $750 at Amazon (15.6-inch)

There are a lot of different laptops available right now, but if you're looking for one that's going to be able to handle all your business needs, then the Samsung Galaxy Books 3 Business is going to be a fantastic affordable option. As far as what you're getting, well, the Galaxy Books 3 Business is lightweight and reliable. It also has a excellent keyboard, along with a powerful Intel processor. In addition, you get a wealth of connectivity options, and Windows 11 Pro so you can maximize your software experience.

While this laptop normally retails for $1099.99, it can now be had for much less, with a recent discount that knocks $350 off for a limited time. Amazon is offering the laptop for just $749.99, bringing the price down by 32%, which brings it down to its lowest price ever. Of course, if you have an Amazon credit card, you can also take advantage of special financing offers too. So if you've been looking to buy a new laptop, or just need to upgrade your current one, this is going to be a great time to shop.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Business laptop?

There are a lot of things to love about this Samsung laptop, with its impressive exterior that looks incredibly sleek, which is paired with a crisp and vibrant 15.6-inch display. In addition, you get a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and also 512GB of storage. Furthermore, the laptop also has plenty of options when it comes to connectivity, with two USB-A, two USB-C, HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack, and microSD card slot.

You also get excellent battery life, which means you can take this on the go and use it for hours without worry. In addition, the laptop packs a 720p camera, and also has speakers that support Dolby Atmos. Samsung states that it also has a "studio worthy mic" which is great for web calls and video conferences. Of course, if needed, you'll also get access to special software features that are exclusive to Windows 11 Pro. While you might not need it, it's good to know that you'll have access when the time has come.

Overall, this is an outstanding laptop that really delivers when it comes to performance and looks. Not only does it pack great hardware, but it also has software that trumps what you'll find in a consumer laptop. Just be sure you grab it while you can, because it won't stay at this price for long. Or if you're still on the fence and searching, you can always check out some other great laptops just to see what's out there.