Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 $1400 $1900 Save $500 The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is a 16-inch convertible laptop with a stunning AMOLED display and 13th-generation Intel Core processor. $1400 at Samsung $1400 at Best Buy

This is the laptop you want to get if you're looking for something that's versatile and powerful. The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is one of the best laptops you can buy right now, and for good reasons. It features a beautiful AMOLED display, powerful Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of internal storage. Furthermore, you're getting a 2-in-1 design that allows you to use the laptop in tablet and tent mode.

Now, when it comes to pricing, this laptop normally comes in at $1900. But now, for an extremely limited time, the device has been discounted down to just $1400. That means for the next several hours you can save quite a bit on this exquisite laptop. Just make sure you grab it while the deal lasts.

What's great about the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360?

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 features a sleek design that also has a 3K touchscreen AMOLED display that provides beautiful colors and excellent sharpness. The screen even offers support for a stylus, which means you can use the display to sketch out ideas, takes notes, or even draw.

The laptop is powered by Intel's latest i7 processor and also is paired with 16GB RAM with 1TB of internal storage. Furthermore, you also get plenty of connectivity options with USB-C, Thunderbolt 4, and a microSD card slot. Another great benefit of the laptop is that it offers plenty of battery life with Samsung stating that it will last up 19 hours on a single charge.

For the most part, this is a great laptop with plenty of power and lots of features. It's slim and light, which makes it perfect if you're someone that's on the go. Best of all, right now you can grab this laptop for well under its retail price, saving you $500 in the process. Of course, if you need more power, you might be looking for a gaming laptop or something for a creator.