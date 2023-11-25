Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro $837 $1450 Save $613 The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro is a premium laptop with a refined look and delivers when it comes to power thanks to its 13th-generation Intel Core processor. On top of fantastic performance, you're also going to get a beautiful AMOLED display. Right now, you can grab this laptop at its lowest price ever, coming in well below retail for Cyber Monday. $837 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro is one of the best laptops you can buy in 2023. And thanks to this incredible Cyber Monday promotion, you can now score one of the best laptop deals of the weekend, which drops the Galaxy Book 3 Pro down its lowest price ever.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro?

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro is a sleek, light, and an absolutely fantastic looking laptop that really can do it all. The laptop offers raw power with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor that's paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal SSD storage. It also has a beautiful 3K AMOLED display with fantastic and vibrant colors that comes in at 14 inches with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Battery life is also top-tier, lasting all day, and connectivity is excellent with Thunderbolt 4, USB-C and USB-A ports, along with a microSD slot. The laptop also offers crispy video when on calls thanks to the FHD webcam, and you get premium sound with a robust microphone and four speaker setup by AKG. Despite all of this, it still comes in a svelte design that's easy to carry.

Why buy the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro?

As stated before, this really is one of the best laptops you can buy, and now at its recently discounted price, it's a no-brainer. Just be sure to pick it up while supplies last, because at this price, it's going to go quick. Also, if you're hesitant, Amazon offers its extended return policy, that allows returns until January 21, 2024. So with that, grab it now, and don't miss out.