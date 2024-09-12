Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge $900 $1350 Save $450 The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge comes with the top-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset, stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, and a recently discounted price that knocks $450 off. $900 at Best Buy

If you've been eyeing a new Qualcomm Snapdragon powered laptop but didn't want to spend all that much, we think this new deal is going to be right up your alley. The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge not only looks good, but it's also built solid as well. Furthermore, it's now seeing a fantastic discount from Best Buy that knocks $450 off from its original retail price. For a limited time, you can now grab this laptop for an absolute steal at just $850. So get it while you can because this deal is too good to pass up.

Related Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge review: The era of Qualcomm PCs has arrived The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is one of the first Copilot+ PCs to hit the market, and it's bringing power, endurance, and tons of AI to the table

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge?

Close

When we reviewed this laptop, we pretty much loved everything about it. Not only does it have a sleek design, but it's also built using great materials as well. But perhaps most important is that this laptop packs tons of power thanks to Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite SoC, which should be more than enough for most use cases, even gaming.

In addition to the above, the laptop comes with a vibrant AMOLED display that measures 14 inches and has a refresh rate that tops out at 120Hz. You also get 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal SSD storage. The laptop also has a massive trackpad that makes navigating Windows a breeze, and overall, the device is thin and light, making it perfect for travel.

If you're someone that consumes media on their laptop, you'll be happy to know that this laptop performs, thanks to its quad speaker setup. And for those that are all business and need to get videocalls out of the way, this laptop can handle what you throw at it, providing great visuals and excellent audio with its dual microphones. For the most part, you really can't ask for much more.

This laptop can really do it all, and as long as you're not trying to make this a gaming laptop, then it should be a perfect match for all your needs. Best of all, it can now be had at a fraction of its original price, with a hefty discount that knocks $450 off. So, as stated before, get it while you can. And if you're a Best Buy credit card holder, you can even take advantage of no-interest financing to make the purchase little easier on the wallet.