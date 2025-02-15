Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro $700 $1350 Save $650 The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro is a clamshell laptop featuring Intel Core Ultra processors and a 2.8K AMOLED touchscreen with a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz. It's made of aluminum, but it's also incredibly thin and relatively light. $700 at Amazon

When you think about Samsung, the first few things that pop into your mind are smartphones, TVs, and some computing products. Of course, in the latter category, SSDs are going to be some of its top products, but the brand also makes some pretty good laptops as well.

The Galaxy Book 4 Pro is one such model that features a fantastic design and size, and also packs all the bells and whistles you'd want with a compact laptop. Although this model usually comes priced at $1,350, you can now score a hefty discount that knocks nearly 50% off, bringing it down to a more affordable $700. This is the best price we've seen for this model so get it while you can.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro?

The Galaxy Book 4 Pro is a sleek laptop that looks good and makes use of premium materials, making it durable, slim, and lightweight. This model is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor that's paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

It has a 14-inch AMOLED 3K resolution touchscreen that provides vibrant colors and impressive black levels. Furthermore, you also get plenty of connectivity as well, with two USB-C ports, one USB-A, HDMI, microSD card slot, and 3.5mm audio jack.

This laptop is also perfect for entertainment, with its quad speaker setup and support for Dolby Atmos. It also has a 2MP camera that's great for videocalls, and dual microphones to ensure that you also sound good too. Overall, this is an impressive laptop, especially at its current price of just $700. So get it on sale while you still can.