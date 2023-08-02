Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro $1250 $1650 Save $400 The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro is a premium aluminum laptop with a 13th-generation Intel Core processor, a 14-inch screen, and more. $1250 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro is a great laptop, in fact, so far, it's one of the best laptops released this year. It has a beautiful, yet simple design, plenty of power under the hood, an excellent 120Hz AMOLED display, and more. Of course, when you put all of these qualities together in a laptop, you're going to be paying a premium.

Luckily, we've found a great deal on the Galaxy Book 3 Pro, shaving $400 off its retail price, bringing it down by a whopping 24%. So if you've been on the hunt for a fantastic laptop that'll pretty much check all the boxes, this is the one for you.

What's great about the Galaxy Book 3 Pro?

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro comes in a variety of different sizes, but this version here is the 14-inch model, with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 3K 120Hz AMOLED display. When it comes to sizing, it is relatively thin and light, measuring in at 0.44 inches thin, and weighing in at 2.58 pounds.

Of course, you're going to have plenty of ports, with Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, USB-A, and even a microSD slot. For the most part, this laptop is going to be able to handle pretty much anything you can throw at it. Whether you're punching up documents, surfing the web, or just relaxing and watching some YouTube.

But, if you're looking to play games on this unit, you might want to look at gaming laptops instead, because the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro's Intel Iris Xe graphics card won't be able to handle anything over the top. With that said, this is a fantastic laptop, and it's now even better thanks to its recently lowered price. So be sure to pick it up while the sale lasts.