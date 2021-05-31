Get a sneak peek at Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 thanks to the FCC

When we think about earphones and headphones in general, Samsung isn’t the first name to pop in our heads. But if we narrow down the scope to truly wireless earbuds, you’ll often find Samsung’s Galaxy Buds lineup among the lists of best true wireless earbuds. While Samsung’s current audio portfolio consists of a wide range of options, it looks like the company could soon be bringing a new pair of TWS to the market, dubbed Galaxy Buds 2.

Rumors about the Galaxy Buds 2 have been circling for the past couple of months now. We first spotted a reference of the Galaxy Buds 2 in an APK teardown of the Galaxy Wearable app back in March. Now an FCC certification listing (via 91Mobiles) has shed more light on these upcoming truly wireless earphones, including their overall design and some feature set. The FCC listing reveals a Samsung Bluetooth headset with the model number SM-R177. This is in line with previous reports which mentioned SM-R177 as the model number of the Galaxy Buds 2.

Besides revealing the model number, the FCC listing also gives us a glimpse of some real-life photos of the Galaxy Buds 2. As you can see in the images below, the Galaxy Buds 2 look a lot like the Galaxy Buds Pro. In one of the images, we can also see optical sensors for wear detection and charging connectors. While we don’t know much about other specifications of the Galaxy Buds 2, the ever-reliable Samsung tipster Ice Universe says the new earphones will offer better sound quality and come with active noise reduction.

According to Roland Quandt, another tipster with a solid track record, the Galaxy Buds (SM-R177) have already reached the production stage and should be launching soon.

Samsung has been ramping production of parts for the new SM-R177 next gen Galaxy Buds for the last few days. Yields are stabilizing but aren’t 100% yet. Still, new Buds incoming sooner rather than later (TM). — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 19, 2021

Featured image: Galaxy Buds+