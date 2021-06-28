Galaxy Buds 2 spotted in new images with updated case design and no ANC

Samsung just released the Galaxy Buds Pro earlier this year, but the company is also working on updates for its lower-end wireless earbuds. We’ve known for a while that a hardware refresh for the regular Galaxy Buds was in development, and now press images of the Galaxy Buds 2 have been leaked, showing off the color options and new case design.

The first evidence for the Galaxy Buds 2 appeared back in March, when an update to the Galaxy Wearables app (the app that’s used to change settings on Samsung accessories) included code that mentions the product name. The new wireless earbuds were later spotted through certification documents filed with the FCC, giving us the first low-resolution photos and hardware specifications. Now, we have finalized press renders to look at, courtesy of 91mobiles.

The Galaxy Buds 2 don’t look radically different than the existing Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds+, with similar rubber tips and charging pins. Two microphones are visible on the outside, and four colors will be available: Black, White, Purple, and Green. Interestingly, these wireless earbuds are expected to lack Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) — Samsung seems to be keeping that functionality exclusive to the Galaxy Buds Pro.

The case design looks similar to the cases for the Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds Live, with a roughly square shape and a USB Type-C port for charging. Again, nothing groundbreaking here.

The Galaxy Buds 2 are expected to be officially revealed soon or sometime in August alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Either way, we won’t have to wait much longer to see what Samsung has up its sleeve.