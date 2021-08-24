Galaxy Buds 2 receive new features with the first post-launch update

At its Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this month, Samsung unveiled its latest foldables, the Galaxy Watch 4 series, and the Galaxy Buds 2. All the new devices recently went on sale in several regions, and if you’re one of the early buyers, you’d be glad to know that Samsung has already started rolling out software updates. The first post-launch update for the Galaxy Buds 2 brings a couple of new features to the TWS earbuds, along with bug fixes and stability improvements.

According to TizenHelp, the first Galaxy Buds 2 software update has the firmware version R177XXUA0UH2 and measures 2.97MB. It is currently rolling out to users in South Korea, and it should roll out in more regions in the coming days. The update brings a couple of new features that were missing at the time of launch, including Ambient Sound support during calls, two new Active Noise Cancelling features, and a new Labs feature.

Following the update, Galaxy Buds 2 users will see two new options in the Active Noise Cancellation feature. These options will let you enable ANC on either one earbud or both and customize the listening experience in Ambient mode. Furthermore, the update introduces a new Labs feature that will let users double-tap on the edge of the earbuds to control certain functions. This feature was introduced with the Galaxy Buds+ and later rolled out to the Galaxy Buds Pro. Now, it’s making its way to the Galaxy Buds 2 as well.

Along with the new features mentioned above, the update brings minor bug fixes and stability improvements to the Galaxy Buds 2. As mentioned earlier, it’s currently rolling out to users in South Korea, and it should roll out in more regions soon.