Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $160 $230 Save $70 The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are an excellent set of premium earbuds offering great noise-canceling, support for 3D audio, and offer IPX7 water resistance. Right now, you can score 30% off in this limited-time deal. $160 at Amazon

These are the best wireless earbuds you can buy if you're looking to grab a set that's going to pair well with Android smartphones or tablets. Of course, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are also compatible with other devices like iPhones, iPads, and computers — but you'll get the most complete experience with the Android products.

So if you've been looking to grab a pair of great wireless earbuds, now's going to be the perfect time to do so. While these wireless earbuds typically cost quite a bit, we're now seeing an excellent deal that knocks 30% off the retail price, dropping it down to just $160 for a limited time.While other colors are discounted during this promotion, you're going to find the best deal on the Graphite color.

When it comes to the audio quality of the wireless earbuds, you're going to get excellent sound thanks to the two-way woofer and tweeter setup, along with support for 24-bit Hi-Fi audio. In addition, you can listen to your music in peace thanks to the active noise-cancelation system that can block out up to +25dB of sound. Of course, with the ambient sound mode, you can always let sounds in to keep you aware of your surroundings.

The earbuds also feature enhanced 360-degree audio, HD Voice technology, and can provide up to 29 hours of listening time with the included wireless charging case. In addition, you get excellent weather protection thanks to the IPX7 rating that will allow you to feel confident using your earbuds even in moist environments or during extreme workout sessions.

With all that said, these are great earbuds, so just make sure to grab them while they are on sale, because a deal this good won't last long.