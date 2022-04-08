Samsung rolls out Galaxy Buds Pro’s 360 Audio feature to the Galaxy Buds Live

Cool beans

Samsung introduced a new feature called 360 Audio with its flagship TWS earbuds — the Galaxy Buds Pro. Earlier this month, the company rolled it out to the Galaxy Buds 2 with a software update, giving users a chance to experience 360-degree audio on the affordable earbuds. Now, Samsung is rolling out a similar update for the Galaxy Buds Live, which brings the 360 Audio feature and some stability improvements.

According to a recent post on Reddit, Galaxy Buds Live users are receiving a new software update with the firmware version R180XXU0AVC2. The update measures just 2.20MB, and it has the following changelog:

360 Audio feature implementation

Improved system stability and reliability

If you haven’t received the update on your earbuds already, you can check for it manually by heading to the Earbuds settings option in the Galaxy Wearables app. Tap on the Earbuds software update option on the settings page to check for the update. Ensure your earbuds have at least 50 percent battery left before installing the update.

In case you’re not familiar with the 360 Audio feature, here’s a quick explanation of what you can expect when you try it out for the first time. Samsung’s 360 Audio feature tries to emulate a surround sound experience like the Spatial Audio feature found on Apple’s earbuds and headphones. However, unlike Spatial Audio, Samsung 360 Audio does not rely on audio content built for 360-degree surround sound. It simply mimics the experience by shifting the position of the stereo channels based on your head movement.

Users who have tested the feature extensively say that it’s just a gimmick and doesn’t offer the same experience as Spatial Audio on Apple products. But those who haven’t tried Spatial Audio on an Apple product might still appreciate the feature.

Have you received the 360 Audio update on your Galaxy Buds Live? What do you think of the feature? Let us know in the comments section below.