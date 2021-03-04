Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ are getting a Galaxy Buds Pro feature in the latest update

Samsung lifted the covers off its flagship Galaxy S21 series earlier this year in January. During the event, the company also launched its latest pair of TWS earbuds — the Galaxy Buds Pro. The earbuds came with a host of improvements over the Galaxy Buds+ and the Galaxy Buds Live, including Intelligent ANC, Spatial Audio, Auto Switch, and more. Late last month, Samsung rolled out an update for the Galaxy Buds Live, bringing some of these new features to the bean-shaped earbuds. The company is now rolling out a similar update to the Galaxy Buds+, which brings the Auto Switch feature and the new Buds control menu to the earbuds.

The latest firmware update for the Galaxy Buds+ (v. R175XXU0AUB3) has already started rolling out to users worldwide. Aamir from our team received the update not too long ago and, as you can see in the attached screenshot, it measures just 1.14MB in size. As per the changelog, the update brings the Galaxy Buds Pro’s auto-switching mode to the Galaxy Buds Plus+, which will let users seamlessly switch between Galaxy smartphones/tablets running One UI 3.1 or above.

The Galaxy Buds+ update also includes a new Buds control menu in Bluetooth settings, which will give you easy access to a number of its settings right in the Bluetooth menu. Sadly, unlike the Galaxy Buds Live update, the latest firmware release for the Galaxy Buds+ doesn’t include the hearing enhancement feature.

As mentioned earlier, the latest firmware update for the Galaxy Buds+ has already started rolling out to users worldwide. In case you haven’t received it yet, you can expect it to roll out to your device in the coming days. Do note that some of the new features are only supported on Samsung Galaxy phones running One UI 3.1, so they won’t work on non-Samsung devices or on phones running older versions of One UI.