Galaxy Buds Pro update brings back “Double Tap Edge” functionality

The Galaxy Buds lineup of truly wireless earbuds, since it was originally introduced with the original Galaxy Buds in 2019, has always been about extending the Samsung experience to your ears, with features like AKG tuning making them stand out from a pack of otherwise mostly identical-looking earbuds, and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro represents the absolute best true wireless earbuds from Samsung in a while. But one feature that didn’t make the cut from the Galaxy Buds+ over to the Pro was “Double Tap Edge”, a feature available in the Labs settings of the Galaxy Wearable app that lets you double-tap the edge of your earbuds to increase or decrease volume.

This feature had apparently been removed from the Galaxy Buds Pro since, according to TizenHelp, the shape of the new Buds Pro is different from the Buds+, making it more difficult to add the feature back, at least immediately. Now, though, Samsung has added back the feature with the latest OTA update for the Galaxy Buds.

The feature works the same way as it did with the Galaxy Buds+: go to the Labs settings to enable it, double-tap the edge of your right earbud to increase the volume, and double-tap the edge of your left earbud to decrease it. The feature is actually beloved by a lot of Galaxy Buds+ users, so we’re glad to see it make its way back into the Galaxy Buds Pro. This OTA update, which has been spotted so far in South Korea, comes with version number R190XXU0AUD5, is 2.23 MB in size, and comes with additional tweaks to active noise cancellation as well as other minor fixes and improvements. The update can be expected to reach other countries soon as well.

Some people have been hesitant about jumping ship to the Galaxy Buds Pro from the Galaxy Buds+, but as Samsung keeps improving on their finished product and adding back familiar features, the reasons keep lessening by the day.