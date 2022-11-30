The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are an excellent set of wireless earbuds, and now, for a limited time, they are discounted to just $99.99.

Samsung has been making quality wireless earbuds for quite some time, and its Galaxy Buds line has expanded over the years to include different styles and functionality. The Galaxy Buds Pro are some of the

that the company has to offer, delivering a good mix of sound, noise-canceling, and other features. Right now, the wireless earbuds are one sale, knocking off a huge chunk from its retail price, coming in at just $99.99.

Despite the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro being small and compact, they are still able to produce a robust sound, thanks to its speaker setup that consists of a 6.5mm tweeter and 11mm woofer. They also offer noise cancellation to filter out the outside world, so you can enjoy music comfortably. Furthermore, the earbuds can pass through ambient sound when needed, allowing one to focus on the music but also stay connected with the world when necessary.

In addition, the earbuds have an intelligent ambient mode that can detect when you are speaking, so it can let in sounds and allow you to have a proper conversation without taking them off. You can also feel confident taking a call in any environment, as the sound of your voice will be clear to your caller. The earbuds also have touch controls, making it easy to skip tracks, answer calls, and activate features without ever having to touch your phone. If you're someone that works out, they also have an IPX7 rating, giving them ample protection against sweat and the elements.

Lastly, the Galaxy Buds Pro can last hours on a charge, and the included wireless charging case can top up the unit while you are on the go. Overall, these are an excellent set of earbuds, and can now be had below their retail price. Both black and white colors are available, so be sure to grab a pair while the discounted price lasts.