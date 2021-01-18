First Galaxy Buds Pro update adds hearing enhancement feature to adjust sound balance

During its first Galaxy Unpacked launch event for 2021, Samsung unveiled the all-new Galaxy S21 series. Along with the three new devices, the company also launched its latest part of TWS earbuds — the Galaxy Buds Pro — and the Galaxy SmartTag. While the new Samsung devices are yet to make their way into the hands of consumers, Samsung has started rolling out the first software updates for the Galaxy S21 series and the Galaxy Buds Pro.

The first update for the Galaxy S21 series brings improvements for camera performance, Wi-Fi connectivity, the in-display fingerprint sensor, and overall stability. On top of that, the update also includes the Android security patches for January 2021. The update measures 1015.31MB in size, and it has the build numbers G998BXXU1AUA4/G99BOXM1AUA4/G998BXXU1AUA4. According to a recent tweet from @SamsungRydah, the Galaxy Buds Pro has also received an update, which brings a hearing enhancement feature, improved Bixby voice wake-up response, and stability/reliability improvements.

As you can see in the attached screenshot, the Galaxy Buds Pro update measures just 2.20MB, and it goes by the build number R190XXU0AUA1. The screenshot also reveals that the new Hearing enhancement feature will allow users to adjust the L/R sound balance. This will be especially useful for people with different levels of hearing loss in each ear. The feature will, most likely, work alongside the Adapt Sound feature in One UI and provide a better audio experience for those with hearing impairments.

Right out the gate, the @SamsungMobileUS #GalaxyBudsPro have an update to add an option of enhancing sound for left/right boosting, improvements to Bixby wake-up and overall system improvements. 😀 pic.twitter.com/D0slHyA3tM — Rydah | Samsung Daddy (@SamsungRydah) January 17, 2021

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is up for sale on Samsung’s website in the US for $199.99. In case you haven’t got one for yourself yet, you can buy one by following the link below. The earbuds will go on sale in India at a price of ₹15,990 on January 29th. They’re already up for pre-order in the country, and Samsung is offering a wireless power bank worth ₹3,699 for just ₹499 to those who pre-book the Galaxy Buds Pro.