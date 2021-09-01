Galaxy Buds Pro update brings some features from the Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung recently rolled out a new software update to its newly released Galaxy Buds 2 that added two new Active Noise Cancellation features, the double-tap gesture, and fixed some bugs and improved stability. Now the company is rolling out a new update to the Galaxy Buds Pro that brings along some of the Galaxy Buds 2 features.

The latest Galaxy Buds Pro update adds a slew of new features including Ambient sound support during calls, noise controls features, and the ability to customize the Ambient sound.

The new update adds the following features:

“Ambient sound” is now available during calls as well.

Added a “Noise controls” feature.

Added a “Noise controls with one earbud” feature.

Added a “Customize ambient sound” feature.

The Ambient Sound mode is a feature on the Galaxy Buds Pro that lets you hear surrounding voices and sounds while listening to music. It also has a Detect conversations feature that makes it easier to hear nearby conversations without having to take off your earbuds. With the latest update, you’ll be able to turn on Ambient sound during calls as well. Furthermore, you can now enable ANC on either one bud or both — similar to the Galaxy Buds 2 — and can also customize Ambient Sound.

To install the new firmware on your Galaxy Buds Pro, you’ll need to update the Galaxy Buds Plugin, a component of the Galaxy Wearable app. After updating the Galaxy Buds plugin, put the earbuds into the case and keep the lid open. Now on your phone, open the Galaxy Wearable app and tap earbuds software update, tap download and install and then update. Wait for the update process to be finished. Once the update is finished, the earbuds will automatically reconnect to your phone.