The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is now available for pre-order on Samsung’s website and Best Buy

Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy Chromebook 2 earlier this year at CES, shortly after we first saw leaked press images, pricing details, and specifications of the device. As seen in the leaks, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 featured a premium design with a 2-in-1 form factor and some hardware changes. The Chromebook is now finally up for pre-orders, and you can get your hands on one at a starting price of $549.99.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: Specifications

Specification Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Dimensions & Weight 304.8 x 203.2 x 13.97 mm

1.22 kgs Display 13.3-inch Full HD (1920×1080) QLED touchscreen Processor Intel Core i3-10110U, or

Intel Celeron 5205U GPU Intel UHD RAM & Storage 4GB/8GB DDR4

64GB/128GB Battery & Charger 45.5 WHr I/O 2 x USB Type-C

MicroSD Card reader

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth OS Chrome OS Other Features USI Pen support (sold separately)

Backlit keyboard

Aluminum construction

In case you missed our launch coverage of the Galaxy Chromebook 2, here’s a quick refresher. The new Chromebook features a design similar to the original Galaxy Chromebook with an aluminum chassis and a 2-in-1 form factor. It comes in two variants: one featuring a 10th-Gen Intel Celeron 5205 U processor and the other packing a 10th-Gen Intel Core i3-10110U chip. The Celeron model of the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, while the Core i3 variant comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In contrast, the original Galaxy Chromebook came with a 10th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage.

Along with the lower-powered internals, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 also features an inferior 13.3-inch FHD ( 1920 x 1080) QLED display, a major downgrade from the 4K AMOLED panel on its predecessor. Along with the aforementioned hardware, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 comes with Wi-Fi 6 support, a 720p webcam, stereo speakers (1.5W x 2), and active stylus support. Sadly, the stylus isn’t built into the chassis like it was on the original model, and you’ll have to purchase it separately. The Chromebook has a backlit keyboard with a spacious TKL layout, two USB Type-C ports for charging and data transfer, a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, and a microSD card slot for expansion.

Pricing & Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is priced at $549.99 for the Celeron model and $699.99 for the Core i3 variant. It comes in two colorways — Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray — and it will be available for pre-order on Samsung’s website and Best Buy starting today. In case you pre-order the device, you’ll be eligible for up to a $50 reward that you can use with your next purchase. The Galaxy Chromebook 2 will be available for purchase starting March 1, and those who get it before March 15 will be eligible for an additional $30 off for their next purchase. You can get your hands on the Galaxy Chromebook 2 by following the link below, but we’d recommend picking up the older variant over the new Core-i3 model as it’s now available at a discounted price of $699 on Best Buy.