I’m not going to lie, I love Chromebooks. I honestly prefer them to laptops. A super-powerful laptop is fun, yes, but I have a desktop to play all my games and do crazy things with. I don’t need a laptop that does everything too! In that respect, Chromebooks are really good at doing basic productivity tasks, do them well, and have a great battery life to boot. And of the available Chromebooks, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is the best of the best.

The Samsung Chromebook is our premium student Chromebook pick for a reason–it’s just that good! This is a Chromebook on the high-end of the spectrum, with 8GB of RAM, Intel i5 processor, and Super AMOLED display. The device also comes with an S Pen, so you can take notes, draw, or whatever else you’d like to without any issues. Essentially, the Galaxy Chromebook will do everything you need productivity-wise, and when you’re ready to relax and do something else, Samsung’s high-end Chromebook can do that too.

The only real downfall of the Galaxy Chromebook is the price. It usually has an MSRP of $1,000, which is a big ask for a Chromebook. Generally, Chromebooks are meant to be a cheaper option, and you can find even higher-end laptops that are cheaper. But, at the Samsung Store, you can instantly save $200 on either the Fiesta Red or Mercury Gray colors! Better yet, if you have an eligible trade-in, you can save even more. Unfortunately, that trade-in offer doesn’t include other Chromebooks (also known as the items you’d most likely trade-in for another Chromebook), but if you have an old smartphone or tablet to unload, you can still save.

