The Samsung Galaxy Enhance-X app has finally made its way to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23. These are some of the best Android smartphones out right now, so it's good to see them getting an added boost when it comes to software features. While the Galaxy Enhance-X app won't help you take better photos, it will provide a variety of editing functions that can make good pictures great. In some cases, some of the artificial intelligence magic can completely remove unwanted or unintended blemishes from photos, saving users from potential disasters.

Source: Samsung

The news comes from Samsung's official community blog post via SamMobile, explaining the release for the Galaxy S23 series. We first heard about this app and its release back in the summer of 2022. Samsung's Galaxy Enhance-X app made editing photos a breeze thanks to help from artificial intelligence. The app would provide users a simple and easy way to make adjustments to brightness, sharpness, and dynamic range. While these types of fixes can be found on even the most basic of editing or gallery apps, Samsung took things further by also including tools that could fix blurred objects, removing shadows, upscale pictures to higher quality, reduce moire, and more.

Source: Samsung

The Galaxy Enhance-X app is also versatile, as it can make these same kinds of corrections on images that were not taken with a Samsung phone. That means any images from the past, can also be enhanced. This is a phenomenal perk of the app and for owning a supported Galaxy smartphone. If you're eager to try this app on your Samsung Galaxy S23 series handset, you can find it on the Samsung Galaxy Store coming in at 84.03MB.

There is an older version of the app that is currently available for the Galaxy S23 series, and the company also noted in its post that the app would be made available to Galaxy A series smartphones as well. If you're using an Android handset that is not made by Samsung, unfortunately, the app is not compatible at the moment.