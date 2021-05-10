Samsung’s Galaxy F52 looks to be an even cheaper 5G phone than the Galaxy A52

Samsung has been one of the leading companies when it comes to bringing 5G to the masses by not only shipping their flagships with 5G support, but also their mid-range smartphones and now their budget ones as well, with Samsung‘s cheapest one to date being the Galaxy A32 5G. There’s also a new budget device expected to come with 5G support, and live images of the device have already surfaced on the Internet. We’re talking about the Galaxy F52 5G, belonging to Samsung’s F series of smartphones.

The phone’s pictures were published by a Weibo user (via: GSMArena) and reveal a few key details not only about the device itself, as well as some key specifications. The Samsung Galaxy F52 5G will look like a mostly standard flagship smartphone on the outside, featuring a right-sided punch-hole 16MP front camera and a display with a very small chin. Turning it around shows a rectangular rear camera setup that’s reminiscent of other Samsung smartphones and even devices from the likes of OPPO and Realme, with the main sensor being 64MP. Lastly, taking a peek at the bottom shows the USB-C charging port as well as a headphone jack, a feature we’re increasingly happy to see, and a single speaker.

The Galaxy F52, which will carry the model number SM-E5260, has leaked in the past thanks to national certification/regulation websites and Google’s own Google Play Console. If these leads are to be believed, then, it will carry a Snapdragon 750G SoC, a 1080p 6.57-inch LCD panel, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, Android 11 with One UI 3, and a 4,350 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It will also reportedly cost CNY 2,000 ($310/€255), undercutting Samsung’s currently most popular flagship phone, the Galaxy A52 5G, by a big chunk. We don’t have a clue on whether this smartphone will launch in the Western market, however, as Samsung’s non-A-series mid-range and budget phones are seldom seen outside of the Asian market.